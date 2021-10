Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after returning to a limited practice Friday. Brown is one of eight players listed by the Ravens as questionable this week, but his return to practice Friday, albeit in a limited capacity, is a positive indicator regarding his status for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The wideout also was listed as questionable heading into Week 2 action, yet logged a 72 percent snap share en route to catching six of 10 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 36-35 win over the Chiefs.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO