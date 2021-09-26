Weather Eye: Each season has its attributes, but fall is always a gem
We managed to squeeze in yet another fine day Saturday, with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Yes, that is above average for the date. Clouds will increase today ahead of a weak cold front that will produce some light showers and steady light rain in the late afternoon or, most likely, evening hours. It will rain off and on overnight tonight and Monday. Another system arrives Monday night and keeps the showers going through Tuesday.www.columbian.com
