Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 111 Varick Street in Hudson Square, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 111 Varick Street, a 30-story residential building in Hudson Square, Manhattan. Designed by S9 Architecture with interiors by Chris Shao Studio and developed by Extended, the structure yields 100 residences in a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 30 units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $48,343 to $167,570.newyorkyimby.com
