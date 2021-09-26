CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 111 Varick Street in Hudson Square, Manhattan

By Vanessa Londono
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe affordable housing lottery has launched for 111 Varick Street, a 30-story residential building in Hudson Square, Manhattan. Designed by S9 Architecture with interiors by Chris Shao Studio and developed by Extended, the structure yields 100 residences in a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 30 units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $48,343 to $167,570.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Hudson Square#Varick Street#Nyc Housing Connect#Ami
