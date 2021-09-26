Nothing To Toast: Americans Drinking More Over Last 18 Months
(Undated) — More Americans are drinking heavily since the start of the pandemic. A new survey by The Harris Poll found one in five respondents, or roughly 17-percent, said they participated in heavy drinking in the last 30 days. The data looked at drinking habits of adults age 21 and up between March 30 and April 7. The study defined heavy drinking as two or more days of having several drinks in a week, happening at least twice in the last 30 days. Some studies suggest Americans are drinking more frequently because of COVID stressors like a job loss or food insecurity.www.kabc.com
