Nothing To Toast: Americans Drinking More Over Last 18 Months

KABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) — More Americans are drinking heavily since the start of the pandemic. A new survey by The Harris Poll found one in five respondents, or roughly 17-percent, said they participated in heavy drinking in the last 30 days. The data looked at drinking habits of adults age 21 and up between March 30 and April 7. The study defined heavy drinking as two or more days of having several drinks in a week, happening at least twice in the last 30 days. Some studies suggest Americans are drinking more frequently because of COVID stressors like a job loss or food insecurity.

www.kabc.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Least Obese City

A new study from the CDC shows that last year, 35% or more adults had obesity in 16 states. Most were in the South and Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Data show that the numbers are highest among the poor and some ethnic groups. A different CDC report showed that […]
HEALTH

