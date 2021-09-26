Nothing To Toast: Americans Drinking More Over Last 18 Months

Fall is like the Met Gala for seasonal coffee drinks. Baristas fashion their finest concoctions to debut on the red carpet (or drink bar) and wait to see which beverage will get the most attention. Coffee-lovers rate the best and worst dressed tasting drinks based on their amount of fall flavors (yes, pumpkin, we're referring to you) and have high standards that have been shaped by years of impressive PSLs. With a bar raised so high, it's no surprise that caffeine fans have taken the season into their own hands to create drinks that are worthy of the red carpet.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO