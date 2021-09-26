CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Announces Wild Card Weekend To Include Monday Night Game

KABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New York, NY) — Get ready for Monday Night Football during the playoffs. The NFL has announced “Super Wild Card Weekend” will wrap up with a Monday night game beginning this postseason. That means two games will take place on Saturday with three more on Sunday followed by one more contest on Monday night. Which network will broadcast Monday’s game hasn’t been determined. The games marking the beginning of the NFL playoffs will take place between January 15th and 17th of next year.

