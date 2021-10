When brainstorming a list of must-haves for your dream kitchen, do you immediately write out Farrow & Ball–painted cabinets; a supersize island; the waterfall marble backsplash of Amber Lewis’s Malibu farmhouse; or the 4-foot-long soapstone sink in Jessie Sheehan’s New England home designed by Hendricks Churchill? We wouldn’t blame you. Those are some of our favorite features, too. But one of the biggest design decisions (and investments) you’ll make isn’t even eye level. A subtle statement maker or the perfect blank canvas, flooring for kitchens shouldn’t be an afterthought—it’s an opportunity to ground your aesthetic, but it also needs to stand up to daily wear and tear.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO