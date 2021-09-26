CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Comparison video shows Nvidia’s new DLAA tech alongside TAA and DLSS in Elder Scrolls Online

By Mickey Miller
srdtf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago it was announced that The Elder Scrolls Online would be the first game to show off Nvidia’s deep learning anti-aliasing. The tech is based on the same idea as Nvidia’s DLSS (coming to The Elder Scrolls Online at the same time), only instead of improving performance, DLAA uses AI upscaling to improve image quality—reducing jagged edges while running at your native resolution, where DLSS runs games at a lower resolution and uses upscaling to make it less noticeable.

srdtf.org

Comments / 0

Related
PCGamesN

Nvidia DLSS GPU update will double Alan Wake Remastered’s 4K performance

Nvidia’s DLSS hasn’t been around for long, but RTX GPU tech is already changing the realm of PC gaming. Thanks to a recent wave of RTX-themed announcements, we now know that the AI upscaling will be incorporated into Alan Wake Remastered at launch. Better still, the tool will effectively double the game’s performance on RTX GPUs.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Nvidia DLSS now supported in over 100 games, thanks to indie push

Nvidia DLSS is usually worth turning on for an easy frame rate bump, but even after DLSS 2.0 made it easier for developers to implement, the list of games that actually support the AI-powered anti-aliasing tech has never exactly been running off the page. That said, Nvidia can now claimed to have reached the milestone of 100 DLSS-compatible games, thanks in large part to a recent adoption wave from indie games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Tech#Dlaa#Taa#Dlss#Ai#Eso#Mxbenchmarkpc#Mmo
dbltap.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Gets Another Facelift with DLSS and First-Ever Debut of DLAA

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) players could experience a notable graphical boost thanks to Nvidia's DLSS and DLAA features coming in a later patch. The announcement came during an official livestream on the game's official Twitch account where the development team debuted a short preview of the upcoming Deadlands DLC. The broadcast kicked off in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 17, and was headed by the well-known and loved Rich Lambert, the game's creative director. He explained that the feature, "Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing" (DLAA), will be similar to Nvidia's other software, "Deep Learning Super Sampling" (DLSS), in that it will give the game a visual upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elder Scrolls Online’s Update 32 aims to tackle combat and power creep

ZeniMax Online Studios is already looking ahead to Elder Scrolls Online’s Update 32, which is set to bring major combat changes to the game – specifically in the form of proc set balance and hybridization improvements. “In Update 30 we introduced item proc set scaling, which aimed to lower the...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 7.1.7 Patch Notes

The Elder Scrolls Online has today launched its 7.1.7 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes for today’s patch. While there’s a fair amount that’s been changed across the board, today’s patch centers around some tweaks and fixes for two dungeons in ESO. These are the Dread Cellar and Red Petal Bastion, both seeing fixes and rebalancing based on player feedback. It’s great to see the team at ZeniMax are still supporting the game with these minor patches, to ensure the game feels as stable as ever. With a fair few things to talk about though, let’s not waste more time. Here’s all that’s been changed with The Elder Scrolls Online update 7.1.7!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elder Scrolls Online tests Deadlands DLC and new armory system

Update 23 will bring a sweeping assortment of quality-of-life improvements for everyone in the game, including an armory system that allows you to save character builds. It’ll also include curated item set drops, additional homes, and the Undaunted Celebration event. For players who pony up for the Deadlands DLC, ZeniMax...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
cgmagonline.com

NVIDIA Reflex Comes to Splitgate and Deathloop, DLSS Support for 28 More Games

Nvidia has announced a host of different updates for its technologies, including new games featuring Nvidia Reflex and DLSS. Nvidia Reflex reduces system latency and as the company says it’s ” quick and easy for developers to add to their titles thanks to SDKs, plugins, and extensive documentation.” Two recent hit games, Splitgate and Deathloop, join the list of over 20 games that use Nvidia Reflex. At the same time, four new mice support Reflex as well including the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, Roccat Burst Core, Roccat Kone Pro, and Roccat Kone Pro Air.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected will support NVIDIA’s DLSS via a post-launch update

Kevin Todisco, Graphics Lead at Vicarious Visions, has confirmed that Diablo 2 Resurrected will support NVIDIA’s DLSS tech. However, the game will not support DLSS at launch. Instead, Vicarious Visions plans to add support for it via a post-launch update. This is obviously great news for all RTX owners. Thanks...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Alan Wake Remastered will support Nvidia DLSS at launch

Earlier today, technology giant Nvidia revealed 28 new games that will support DLSS at launch. Amongst these games that will support DLSS was the upcoming Alan Wake Remastered. The remaster of the 2010 adventure game is set for an October 5 release. It will be an Epic Games Store exclusive as Epic Games itself is publishing it.
VIDEO GAMES
techgage.com

NVIDIA Announces DLSS Has Reached 100 Titles, Releases 472.12 GeForce Driver For Windows 10 And 11

You probably don’t need any proof that time flies way too fast, but here’s some anyway: NVIDIA’s latest-gen Ampere GeForce GPUs officially released over a year ago, and the company’s newfangled upscaling technology called DLSS? That came out just over three full years ago. A lot has happened in that time, including the DLSS feature popping up in over 100 games.
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

NVIDIA’s New Display Drivers Are Ready for Windows 11

Windows 11 is mere days from its October 5, 2021 release date, and NVIDIA is getting ready for Microsoft’s next operating system by releasing a new version of its Game Ready Drivers that are compatible with the final Window 11 release. It also brings DLSS support to 28 more games.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Is the Elder Scrolls Online worth playing in 2021?

The Elder Scrolls Online isn’t the newest MMORPG on the block, but it’s among the most exciting games to be playing in 2021. Not only has it grown exponentially since launching in 2014, but this year saw the arrival of Blackwood — the fifth Chapter in the ESO saga that reworked its new-player experience and provided plenty of content for solo players.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy