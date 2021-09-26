Comparison video shows Nvidia’s new DLAA tech alongside TAA and DLSS in Elder Scrolls Online
A week ago it was announced that The Elder Scrolls Online would be the first game to show off Nvidia’s deep learning anti-aliasing. The tech is based on the same idea as Nvidia’s DLSS (coming to The Elder Scrolls Online at the same time), only instead of improving performance, DLAA uses AI upscaling to improve image quality—reducing jagged edges while running at your native resolution, where DLSS runs games at a lower resolution and uses upscaling to make it less noticeable.srdtf.org
