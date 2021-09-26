CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles named WNBA Defensive Player of Year for 4th time in career

By Mechelle Voepel
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has been voted the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time, the league announced Sunday. Fowles received 31 votes from the 49-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Los Angeles guard Brittney Sykes was second (six votes), and Connecticut forward Jonquel Jones and Phoenix forward Brianna Turner tied for third with four votes each.

Ledger-Enquirer

Fowles leads Lynx past Fever, secure playoff bye

Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx pulled away in the second half for a 92-73 win over the Indiana Fever on Friday night, clinching a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs. Minnesota (21-10) has won 16 of 19 games en route to securing...
NBA
SLAM

The Undeniable Greatness of Tamika Catchings, Sylvia Fowles and Katie Smith

This story appears in the first-ever WSLAM Magazine, holistically dedicated to women’s basketball. When we think about the greatest players in the history of the WNBA, it can get overwhelming pretty quickly. A crowded field gets tagged with the GOAT label, something that’s only going to increase as players like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart keep building their résumés.
NBA
mprnews.org

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles wins top WNBA defender award

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. Fowles finished the season with a league-high 8.3 defensive rebounds per game along with 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks. It’s her third time winning the AP award. The WNBA will announce its league awards over...
BASKETBALL
kduz.com

Lynx upset in the Playoffs, Fowles wins Defensive POY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced attack with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx 89-76 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game. The Sky, who lost four of six coming into the playoffs, won with a 22-6 advantage in fast break points fueled by 11 steals. They also dominated inside with a 37-29 rebound margin and made 19 of 20 free throws. Chicago opens the best-of-five semifinals series at Connecticut on Tuesday. Kahleah Copper scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Sky. Aerial Powers led Minnesota with 24 points.
NBA
zonecoverage.com

Could Sylvia Fowles Step Away From Lynx After Career Year?

After going through an injury-filled season last year, veteran Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles entered her 14th year in the WNBA looking to bounce back and show that she should still be viewed as a dominant player. She was healthy for the most part, playing in 31 of 32 regular-season games. And ultimately, she played a crucial role in lifting the Lynx to a 22-10 record and the No. 3 seed in the league standings.
NBA
und.com

Hamilton Named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the 27-13 win over Purdue on Saturday. He is the first Irish defensive player to earn the accolade since Julian Okwara in 2019. Hamilton tied a...
NOTRE DAME, IN
rolltide.com

Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The honor is Anderson's first of his career and the Crimson Tide's third this season. Defensive Player of the Week. Will Anderson Jr. Was dominant up front,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ESPN

The WNBA's 25 all-time greatest players, according to the stats

How do the WNBA's best players stack up statistically?. To try to answer that question, in conjunction with our top 25 player ranking on Tuesday as part of the league's 25th anniversary season, I'm unveiling for the first time a WNBA version of the championships added metric I introduced for the NBA (and ABA) five years ago.
BASKETBALL
WNBA.com

Kelsey Plum Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

NEW YORK (September 20, 2021)—The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum is the Western Conference Player of the Week. The Aces went 3-0 on the week and locked up the number two seed in the WNBA Playoffs. Plum averaged 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while making 56.8 percent of her field goal attempts, 52.6 percent of her three-pointers and 100.0 percent of her free throws.
BASKETBALL
Pasadena Star-News

Sparks’ Brittney Sykes named to WNBA’s All-Defensive First Team

Sparks guard Brittney Sykes was named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive first team and finished second in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, with six first-place votes from the 49-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, the league announced Sunday. Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named the league’s top...
BASKETBALL
Atlantic City Press

Stockton goalie Gromitsaris named Defensive Player of the Week

Stockton University senior goalie Dino Gromitsaris was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in men’s soccer Monday. It was the fifth time in Gromitsaris’ career he has earned the award and the first time this season. The senior posted two shutouts last week in leading...
STOCKTON, NJ

