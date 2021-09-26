Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles named WNBA Defensive Player of Year for 4th time in career
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has been voted the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time, the league announced Sunday. Fowles received 31 votes from the 49-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Los Angeles guard Brittney Sykes was second (six votes), and Connecticut forward Jonquel Jones and Phoenix forward Brianna Turner tied for third with four votes each.www.espn.com
