AC Milan are interested in signing young striker Lorenzo Lucca from Pisa but start the race to sign him from second place, a report claims. Lucca scored his fifth goal in six games to start the season over the weekend and he did so at the Stadio Tardini against Gigi Buffon’s Parma. Calciomercato.com writes that he is a player who Serie A clubs have always seen potential in, as seen by the fact Sassuolo tried for a long time last summer to sign him from Palermo.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO