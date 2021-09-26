Nayib Bukele: Chivo Bitcoin Wallet Has Now More Active Users Than Any Salvadorian Bank

A bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for nearly nine years has mysteriously activated. The digital wallet, which contains 616 BTC, dates back to around the time that bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto was last active online.Since it was last used, the stash has risen in value from around $8,000 to more than $26 million.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogBillions of dollars worth of bitcoin are trapped in digital wallets that haven’t been opened in years, however the semi-anonymous design of the cryptocurrency means it is not possible to link the accounts to...

CURRENCIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO