Nayib Bukele: Chivo Bitcoin Wallet Has Now More Active Users Than Any Salvadorian Bank

Cover picture for the articleAccording to El Salvador’s president, more than two million locals are already actively using the Bitcoin wallet Chivo. In just three weeks, roughly one-third of El Salvador’s population has started to employ the Bitcoin wallet Chivo actively. As such, the country’s president updated that more people will soon be using the app than they have bank accounts in all local banking organizations combined.

