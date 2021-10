The market loves nothing more than to confound investors and traders. And, this past week was certainly confounding… but in a good way. As we discussed in the previous commentary, low-priced stocks tend to underperform the market on down days as liquidity tends to vanish first on the fringes of the market. So, it was surprising that our portfolio has been steadily gaining while the S&P 500 (SPY) has encountered significant selling this week. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss why this is happening and what it means. Read on below to find out more….Over the past week, the S&P 500 is down by 3.5%. What’s interesting is that the Russell 2000 is down by 2.3% and the microcaps index (IWM) is down even less – 1.6%. This state of affairs was reflected in our portfolio which was up 2.1% over the past week.

