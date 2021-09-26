CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Conversation With Peach Pit

Cover picture for the articlePeach Pit is an indie surf-rock band that’s already played major festivals including Bumbershoot, Shaky Knees and Bonnaroo. The Vancouver quartet—vocalist/guitarist Neil Smith, guitarist Christopher Vanderkoy, bassist Peter Wilton and drummer Mikey Pascuzzi—has put out two well-received albums and will release its third LP this year. (New single “Up Granville” drops October 1.) The 2021 Firefly Festival was only Peach Pit’s second show in a year and a half, and prior to its set, the band was visibly stoked to be playing it.—despite having to go on a wild goose chase in a rainstorm in New York to get the requisite COVID tests to reenter Canada.

Live Review: The Firefly Festival, 2021

The music-festival industry has had a rough go of it over the past 18 months. It was once a thriving scene with hundreds of events annually, and organizers were constantly producing more experiences to capitalize on consumers’ unquenchable thirst for live music and the artists’ corresponding need to perform to make a living in an era of Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services. When COVID shut everything down in March 2020, no one could’ve foreseen that we wouldn’t be witnessing another live-music event for more than a year. Coachella was canceled two years in a row. Bonnaroo pushed its date back to September, then was flooded out by Hurricane Ida. Many large and small festivals didn’t even attempt to plan anything in 2021 due to the uncertainty around pandemic-related restrictions.
DOVER, DE
