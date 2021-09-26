A Conversation With Peach Pit
Peach Pit is an indie surf-rock band that’s already played major festivals including Bumbershoot, Shaky Knees and Bonnaroo. The Vancouver quartet—vocalist/guitarist Neil Smith, guitarist Christopher Vanderkoy, bassist Peter Wilton and drummer Mikey Pascuzzi—has put out two well-received albums and will release its third LP this year. (New single “Up Granville” drops October 1.) The 2021 Firefly Festival was only Peach Pit’s second show in a year and a half, and prior to its set, the band was visibly stoked to be playing it.—despite having to go on a wild goose chase in a rainstorm in New York to get the requisite COVID tests to reenter Canada.magnetmagazine.com
