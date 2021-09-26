A Conversation With Peach Pit

The music-festival industry has had a rough go of it over the past 18 months. It was once a thriving scene with hundreds of events annually, and organizers were constantly producing more experiences to capitalize on consumers’ unquenchable thirst for live music and the artists’ corresponding need to perform to make a living in an era of Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services. When COVID shut everything down in March 2020, no one could’ve foreseen that we wouldn’t be witnessing another live-music event for more than a year. Coachella was canceled two years in a row. Bonnaroo pushed its date back to September, then was flooded out by Hurricane Ida. Many large and small festivals didn’t even attempt to plan anything in 2021 due to the uncertainty around pandemic-related restrictions.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO