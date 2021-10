Joe Burrow added another impressive performance to his collection by overseeing a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, completing 25 of 32 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns. His Cincinnati Bengals moved to 3-1 on the year and are one of the league's quiet early surprises. Burrow has above-average in three of four outings this season, his second in the NFL carrying the pressures that come with being a No. 1 overall pick. Through 14 career starts he's amassed 3,676 passing yards and thrown for 22 scores against nine interceptions while earning a 94.8 rating.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO