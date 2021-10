A must-win game in September? What a novel concept. All NFL games are must win!. That is the feeling for the 1-1 Cincinnati Bengals right now. Coming off an uninspiring loss to the Chicago Bears, the Bengals will attempt to topple the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015. The Steelers are also .500 on the year, but the team with the most to prove will surely be the visiting squad.