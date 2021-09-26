CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers’ victory over RSL

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara and his brother Diego Chara scored in the Portland Timbers’ 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes also scored for Portland, which is undefeated in its last six games. The Timbers started the game in fifth place in the Western Conference, just a point in front of sixth-place RSL, but the win vaulted Portland into fourth. Salt Lake dropped to seventh behind Minnesota.

