Kwon wins Astana Open to end South Korean wait for ATP title

Kwon Soon-woo will be up against Laslo Djere in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Astana Open. Kwon Soon-woo is ranked 82nd in the world while Djere is the World No. 49. Serbian tennis star Laslo Djere has put up impressive performances at the Astana Open thus far. Although he has been stretched to three sets in his last two encounters, he has found ways to keep his cool under pressure. In the round of 16s clash, Lorenzo Musetti was able to corner him at a few instances.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO