El Paso, TX

Hardison leads 2nd half comeback, UTEP tops New Mexico 20-13

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw for 293 yards and a touchdown as Texas-El Paso erased a 13-3 first-half deficit by shutting out New Mexico in the second half to earn a 20-13 victory. Deion Hankins scored from four-yards out to start the second half and cut the Lobos’ lead to 13-10 and Hardison connected with Jacob Cowing on a 55-yard touchdown pass to take the lead, 17-13 with 9:27 left in the third quarter. Gavin Baechle kicked a 44-yard field goal with 2:56 left to set the final margin.

