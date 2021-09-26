2022 Expected S&P 500 EPS/Revenue Growth Rates Still Being Revised Higher
There are a few more sites out there publishing research on S&P 500 earnings and it’s good to see. The more attention the data gets paid, the more investors benefit from what is a pretty opaque process. One new S&P 500 earnings site is EarningsScout, which you can find on Twitter at @EarningsScout. The other, that occasionally covers the topic is DataTrek, Nick Colas and Jessica Rabe’s blog started a few years ago.www.investing.com
