2022 Expected S&P 500 EPS/Revenue Growth Rates Still Being Revised Higher

After a great start to the quarter in July and August, September was when the storms hit. Here in the U.S., markets pulled back significantly. The Dow declined by 4.2% for the month and 1.46% for the quarter. The S&P 500 went down by even more for the month, at a 4.65% decline, although it gained 0.58% for the quarter. Finally, the NASDAQ Composite trailed by even more, at a 5.27% monthly drop and a 0.23% loss for the quarter. Abroad, international markets were also hit, with developed markets down for both the month and quarter, at 2.9% and 0.45%, respectively. Emerging markets dropped 3.94% for the month and 7.97% for the quarter.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO