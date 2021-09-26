CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasons end, others continue in postseason play: Local minor leaguers update

By John Russo
Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the minor-league baseball season wrapped up last weekend. But some teams participated in Minor League Baseball's postseason. In classes Double-A, High Single-A and Low Single-A, the top two teams in each league will play a best-of-five series for their respective championships. RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City H.S.) is with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), who are in the High-A Central finals. The Kernels led the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals) 2-1 through Friday.

