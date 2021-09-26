Video: Health officials say a severe flu season could be coming
Flu season is on the way, and while in the midst of a pandemic experts are strongly recommending getting a flu shot. They say that this flu season could be severe. But still there are those who haven’t considered getting a flu shot. Hennepin HealthCare’s Nan Lomen says, "I think there are two camps. There's are those who are like ‘yes I'm going to get vaccinated cause I always do and I don't want to get the flu’ and then those who are like eh, you know I didn't get the flu last year so maybe I won't get one."www.boreal.org
Comments / 1