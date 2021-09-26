CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What's the Price of Biden’s Plan? Democrats Drive for Zero

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.

Fox News

Hannity: Biden's pleas for 'socialist' takeover is proof he 'doesn't care about your kids, grocery bill, job'

In his "Opening Monologue" on Friday, host Sean Hannity warned that President Biden's continued pleas to his party to pass trillions of dollars representing a socialist takeover of the American economy and social programs is more proof he cares only about himself and not about the future generations left paying for his monstrous expenditures, nor the current generation that will be hit hard by its repercussions.
HuffingtonPost

With The Biden Agenda Imperiled, It’s Time For Democrats To Break With Foolish Traditions

When Franklin Roosevelt took the podium at the 1932 Democratic National Convention, it marked the first time a presidential candidate of either major party appeared in person to accept his party’s nomination. Roosevelt made it known that this unprecedented appearance symbolized his approach to guiding the country out of the Great Depression.
MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Democrats contend with how to scale down Biden’s social safety net plan

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats eager to make progress on President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan are beginning to confront the harrowing challenge of squeezing their ambitious remodeling of the nation’s social safety net programs into the much smaller package needed to win over key centrists. For a second day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

