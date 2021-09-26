CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best S&P 500 Stock Picks Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 30.58% in 3 Months

iknowfirst.com
 6 days ago

This Best S&P 500 Stock Picks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the whole S&P 500 (See S&P 500 Companies Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best S&P 500 Companies stocks to buy:. Top 10 S&P 500 stocks...

iknowfirst.com

MarketWatch

Dow surges nearly 500 points as Merck's experimental COVID drug delivers dose of optimism but stocks register weekly losses

U.S. stock indexes closed solidly higher Friday, with some of the upbeat mood on Wall Street to start October and the fourth quarter being attributed to an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co. that has shown in trials that it helps prevent high-risk people early in the course of the disease from becoming seriously ill and dying. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% to 34,326, with gains in Visa , Microsoft Corp. , Walt Disney & Co. and American Express Co. helping power the gains for the price-weighted index, along with Merck. The...
iknowfirst.com

Automotive Stocks Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 24.68% in 14 Days

This Automotive Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks in the automotive industry (see Automotive Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best auto stocks to trade:. Top 10 Automotive stocks for the long position.
iknowfirst.com

Cryptocurrencies Forecast Based on Genetic Algorithms: Returns up to 55.42% in 3 Months

The Bitcoin Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the Cryptocurrencies Forecast. It includes 10 predictions with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the predicted direction in the given time horizon for the cryptocurrencies:. Package Name: bitcoin. Forecast Length: 3 Months (6/29/21 – 9/29/21) I Know...
iknowfirst.com

Best Automotive Stocks Based on Genetic Algorithms: Returns up to 11.49% in 7 Days

This Automotive Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks in the automotive industry (see Automotive Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best auto stocks to trade:. Top 10 Automotive stocks for the long position.
iknowfirst.com

Tech Stocks Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 20.99% in 1 Month

This Tech Stock forecast is based on stock picking strategies for investors and analysts who need predictions for the 10 best tech stocks in the Technology Industry (see Tech Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Tech stocks for the long position. Top 10...
iknowfirst.com

Stock Market Predictions Based on AI: Returns up to 915.21% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (9/29/20 – 9/29/21) The algorithm correctly predicted 9 out of 10 the suggested trades in the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package for this 1 Year forecast. The top-performing prediction in this forecast was NTZ, which registered a return of 915.21%. Other notable stocks were MVIS and KRA with a return of 500.95% and 166.96%. The package had an overall average return of 202.76%, providing investors with a 172.69% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 30.07% during the period.
iknowfirst.com

Bank Stocks To Buy Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 114.83% in 1 Year

This forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of Bank Stocks (see Bank Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best bank stocks to buy:. Top 10 Bank stocks for the long position. Top 10 Bank stocks for the short...
iknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on a Self-learning Algorithm: Returns up to 256.07% in 1 Year

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
iknowfirst.com

Top Stock Picks Based on Artificial Intelligence: Returns up to 8.08% in 7 Days

This Top Stock Picks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best large cap performing stocks in the S&P100 Company Package (see S&P100 Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best S&P100 Companies stocks to buy:. Top 10...
MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
iknowfirst.com

Stock Ideas Based on AI: Returns up to 527.22% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (9/27/20 – 9/28/21) During the 1 Year forecasted period several picks in the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 9 out of 10 returns. MVIS was the highest-earning trade with a return of 527.22% in 1 Year. Further notable returns came from LB and STON at 174.35% and 133.28%, respectively. This algorithmic forecast package presented an overall return of 110.68% versus the S&P 500’s performance of 31.96% providing a market premium of 78.72%.
iknowfirst.com

Volatility Forecasting Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 26.26% in 1 Month

Volatility Forecast: This Volatility Forecasting is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the implied volatility for a basket of put and call options related to a specific index. It includes 8 volatility indices with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best Volatility Index to trade:. Volatility...
