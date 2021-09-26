CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia’s Guye Adola and Gotytom Grebreslase are the surprise winners of the 2021 Berlin Marathon

Cover picture for the articleOn a hot, humid day in the German capital, the 47th Berlin Marathon had two surprise winners in both the men’s and women’s races. Ethiopia’s Guye Adola was victorious over the favourite, Kenenisa Bekele (who finished third) in 2:05:45 in only his fourth marathon, and his fellow Ehtiopian, Gotytom Gebreslase, won the women’s race in her debut marathon in 2:20:09. Canada’s Brent Lakatos finished third in the men’s wheelchair race, just a few weeks after the Tokyo Paralympics.

US News and World Report

Adola Wins Berlin Marathon in 2:05:45, Bekele Finishes Third

BERLIN (AP) — Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, when compatriot Kenenisa Bekele’s attempt to break the world record was undone by warm weather and a blistering start to the race. Adola was runner up to Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin on his debut in 2017 and...
olympics.com

Kenenisa Bekele headlines 2021 Berlin Marathon on 'world record course'

For most of the runners who weren't at the Tokyo Olympics, Berlin will be the first main marathon since the start of the COVID pandemic. All eyes in the German capital will be on triple Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele. Will the second fastest man ever chase a world record on...
BBC

Bristol half marathon winner disqualified after running wrong race

The winner of a half marathon has been disqualified because he was only meant to run the distance of a 10k. The Bristol half marathon (22km) took place alongside the Bristol 10k in the Great Bristol Run on Sunday. Omar Ahmed had originally signed up to run the 10k but...
podiumrunner.com

A Runner’s Guide to Berlin: The World Marathon Major Cities

This is an unprecedented autumn in the history of running. Over the course of the next seven weeks, five of the six World Marathon Majors will be held. All eyes will focus on Berlin, London, Chicago, Boston, and New York. In honor of this marathon-palooza, Great Runs is partnering with PodiumRunner on a series of running guides for each of these cities: A bit about their running culture, details on the best places to run, and marathon course highlights. Each guide will be published the week of that city’s marathon.
TechRadar

How to watch Berlin Marathon 2021 and live stream online from anywhere

Dust off those trainers and dig out your running vest, we're finally back in Berlin for the marathon after two years of waiting. You won't want to miss a second from the 42km circuit so keep reading to find out how to watch the Berlin Marathon online and live stream from anywhere.
teamusa.org

Paralympians Tatyana McFadden, Daniel Romanchuk Capture Silvers At Berlin Marathon

Tatyana McFadden competes in the 4x100-meter universal relay at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sept. 3, 2021 in Tokyo. Six-time Paralympian Tatyana McFadden and two-time Paralympian Daniel Romanchuk didn’t wait long to get back to testing their endurance on the road. Just weeks after competing at the Paralympic Games...
Fresno Bee

Berlin Marathon returns after break with 25,000 participants

It already promises to be a Berlin Marathon unlike any other. The world’s fastest marathon returns on Sunday after its forced one-year absence. Organizers are claiming it is the biggest marathon in the world since the coronavirus pandemic began. Some 25,000 runners are registered to take part amid strict hygiene...
runningmagazine.ca

Meet Elias Kibreab, winner of the 2021 Haliburton Ultra

After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the Haliburton Forest Trail Race welcomed runners back for the 28th edition of the popular event on Saturday, September 11. Challenged with heavy rain and muddy trails, the surprise winner of the weekend’s signature event, the 100-miler, was Elias Kibreab, an emergency room nurse from Toronto, who was competing in not only his first-ever 100-miler but his first trail race of any distance.
hypebeast.com

This Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Colorway is Inspired by the Berlin Marathon

Aside from London, Berlin is the only other city that is part of the World Marathon Majors, and it’s widely known for having one of the biggest running communities across the globe. And so to honor its dedicated runners, Nike has fashioned its Air Zoom Pegasus 38 model in a brand new colorway that’s inspired by the German city.
runningmagazine.ca

Berlin Marathon: Canadian woman finishes top 20

In the first mass-participation World Major marathon since 2019, 218 Canadians made the trip across the ocean to compete in the 2021 Berlin Marathon. On a hot, humid day in the German capital, several Canadians ran strong races, including Quebec’s Elissa Legault, who placed an impressive 16th overall and 9th in her age category in 2:38:08. Here are your top Canadian results from the BMW Berlin Marathon.
runningmagazine.ca

The Rundown: The marathon and cross-country seasons have begun!

Each week Canadian Running staff writer Maddy Kelly and Shakeout host Kate Van Buskirk bring you a recap from the exciting world of running. This episode of The Rundown marks the start of both the World Marathon Majors and USports Cross-Country seasons. We recap results from these, as well as Canadian Stephanie Case‘s record-setting performance at the Tor des Glaciers ultra trail race in Italy.
runningmagazine.ca

Canadian Olympian launches new all-female sports agency

Canadian Olympian Georgia Simmerling has competed at four Olympic Games in track cycling, ski cross and alpine skiing. Since announcing her retirement in 2019, the Rio bronze medallist has started a female-focused sports agency, AG Sports Inc., and has already signed a number of notable Canadian athletes, including track and field’s Maddy Price, who placed fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in the 4x400m relay.
The Independent

British cyclist Joss Lowden ‘relieved’ after breaking UCI Hour Record

Britain’s Joss Lowden has broken the UCI Hour Record by covering a distance of 48.405 kilometres at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland.The 33-year-old added almost 400 metres to the previous mark of 48.007km set by Italian Vittoria Bussi at altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico in 2018.Lowden was up on the required time virtually throughout her attempt, having gained confidence by breaking the record in training earlier in the year.⏱ NEW UCI HOUR RECORDCongratulations to @JossyLowden 🇬🇧 for breaking the #UCIHourRecord timed by @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/q3LGqDFFDD— UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) September 30, 2021“I’m relieved,” Lowden said. “I think I’d made it a bit...
runningmagazine.ca

Father-daughter duo running London Marathon to support girls in India

Everyone who stands on the start line of a marathon has their own reasons for being there but for Michael and Annie Messenger, their purpose goes far beyond just getting to the finish line. On Sunday, Oct. 3, the father-daughter duo from Oakville, Ont. will be running the London Marathon in support of World Vision’s Rise Up Daughters of India program.
runningmagazine.ca

Quebec man sets 24-hour Guinness World Record pushing a wheelchair

Last Friday and Saturday, doctor and ultramarathon runner Sebastien Roulier of Sherbrooke, Que., broke the 24-hour individual wheelchair push Guinness World Record. Roulier ran a total of 185.5 kilometres, breaking the previous record by more than 20 km. The previous mark was 161.61 km, set by Graham Inchley of the...
runningmagazine.ca

The best kept secret at the Berlin Marathon

Every year the eyes of the world are on the best elite runners at the Berlin Marathon, but did you know that there is an inline skating version of the Marathon?. The inline competition always takes place the day before the runners take to the streets of Berlin. After the COVID-19 cancellation last year, around 3,000 skaters took part in the inline marathon this past Saturday. The event has its fair share of crazy crashes and wipeouts, as the inline skaters reach speeds of 60 to 70 kph on the course.
runningmagazine.ca

Two Kenyan runners disqualified at the Quad Cities Marathon for getting lost

On Sunday at the Quad Cities Marathon in Moline, Ill, two runners who were minutes ahead of the eventual winner, Tyler Pence, were disqualified after being diverted off the course late in the race by volunteers. Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet of Kenya were far in front of Pence...
runningmagazine.ca

Built in Little Burgundy

David Joseph, 36, is a Montreal native – Little Burgundy, specifically. The neighbourhood, which borders the northern end of the Lachine Canal, has been his home for most of his life. Little Burgundy is also home to his running crew, YAMAJO. The crew meets twice weekly to run together, but for Joseph, an experienced runner himself, it’s about so much more than that. The crew is his extended family, running the same streets he grew up on.
runningmagazine.ca

How the Scotiabank Toronto 10K plans to stage a safe race

Staging a race isn’t easy, especially during a pandemic. It takes months of logistical planning to ensure the safety of all individuals. Charlotte Brookes, the National Event Director at Canada Running Series has studied and attended in-person races around Canada over the past year to assure her event runs smoothly. We are three weeks from the start of Toronto’s Scotiabank Waterfront 10K on Oct. 17, which will welcome 5,000 runners plus elites to Toronto’s Lakeshore Blvd., as the largest race to take place since the pandemic.
