Ethiopia’s Guye Adola and Gotytom Grebreslase are the surprise winners of the 2021 Berlin Marathon

This is an unprecedented autumn in the history of running. Over the course of the next seven weeks, five of the six World Marathon Majors will be held. All eyes will focus on Berlin, London, Chicago, Boston, and New York. In honor of this marathon-palooza, Great Runs is partnering with PodiumRunner on a series of running guides for each of these cities: A bit about their running culture, details on the best places to run, and marathon course highlights. Each guide will be published the week of that city’s marathon.

