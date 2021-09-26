Ethiopia’s Guye Adola and Gotytom Grebreslase are the surprise winners of the 2021 Berlin Marathon
On a hot, humid day in the German capital, the 47th Berlin Marathon had two surprise winners in both the men’s and women’s races. Ethiopia’s Guye Adola was victorious over the favourite, Kenenisa Bekele (who finished third) in 2:05:45 in only his fourth marathon, and his fellow Ehtiopian, Gotytom Gebreslase, won the women’s race in her debut marathon in 2:20:09. Canada’s Brent Lakatos finished third in the men’s wheelchair race, just a few weeks after the Tokyo Paralympics.runningmagazine.ca
Comments / 0