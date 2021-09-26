Dalvin Cook 'unlikely' to play on Sunday, per Schefter
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) is "unlikely" to play against the Seahawks on Sunday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Schefter cited various factors that suggested Cook would sit out, including the fact that he "didn’t practice all week, it’s early in season, and going into pre-game warmups it was considered 'unlikely' he plays." This aligns with an earlier report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that suggested Cook would be extremely limited if he was even able to suit up.www.fantasypros.com
