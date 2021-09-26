Eddie Hearn claims Anthony Joshua was WINNING Oleksandr Usyk combat on the judges’ scorecards after eight rounds – with Howard Foster giving Brit first two rounds
Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua was formally beating Oleksandr Usyk till the championship rounds. Hearn, who was aware of the official scorecards on the evening, watched his man relinquish his world heavyweight titles on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. It was a nearly punch-perfect efficiency from Usyk,...www.internetshots.com
Comments / 0