Eddie Hearn claims Anthony Joshua was WINNING Oleksandr Usyk combat on the judges’ scorecards after eight rounds – with Howard Foster giving Brit first two rounds

Could there really be a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya 14 years later? Well, it seems possible. Mayweather is fully aware that De La Hoya recently called him out for another fight and according to TMZ Sports, the 50-0 legend is open to getting in the ring with De La Hoya, but only if he actually has that $100 million to back it up. But according to the sources, Floyd Mayweather’s camp doesn’t believe De La Hoya has that type of money.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO