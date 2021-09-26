CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus aim to steal march on Chelsea in Tchoumeni battle

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are ready to battle Juventus for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchoumeni. The newly-capped France international is emerging as one of the hottest transfer properties in Europe this season. Tuttosport says Juve are chasing his signature, though face competition from Chelsea. ASM are prepared to sell Tchoumeni - and want...

www.tribalfootball.com

