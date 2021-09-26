CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham defender Zouma: Why it was time to leave Chelsea

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has explained his decision to leave Chelsea last month. Zouma says he has no doubts he made the right decision to leave Stamford Bridge. He told Canal+: "My transfer to West Ham? What already seduced me is the club. I think it's a good club that is making great progress. They did an exceptional job last year to qualify for the Europa League. And there, we will have a difficult group, we can do something this year.

