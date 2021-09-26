CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG coach Pochettino: We're ready for Man City

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG coach Mauricio Pochettino says they face Champions League opponents Manchester City in good shape. PSG warmed up for the fixture after victory over Montpellier. Pochettino said: “I don't know if this was the perfect evening, but it's a good evening for these three points. "Eight wins in eight games...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Xavi Simons scores as PSG draw with 9-man Man City in UYL

Manchester City had two sent off as they earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Youth League. A feisty and entertaining clash, which saw two City men sent off in 12 second-half minutes, required Brian Barry-Murphy's side to dig deep at the Stade Georges-Lefèvre to come away with a precious result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Man City; Real Madrid faces Sheriff

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. As Manchester City travels to Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of last year's semifinal, it's all about egos in the French capital. After getting substituted during Saturday’s 2-0 league win against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera complaining to a teammate that Neymar — who assisted Julian Draxler for PSG’s second goal — did not pass him the ball. The incident prompted a debate in French media on the impact of Lionel Messi's arrival at the club on the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. The pair have played five games together this season, failing to provide assists to each other. Neymar and Mbappe have enjoyed an excellent relationship so far, but Messi’s signing has brought about major change. Messi and Neymar, who have a close relationship with Argentina forward Angel Di Maria, rekindled the close bond and complicity they had in Barcelona, giving the impression that Mbappe is somewhat left aside. “While Leo, Angel and Neymar know each other, we have to integrate Kylian into it all," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino recently said. “It’s going to take a little time.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Man City midfielder Brown: No reason to fear PSG and Messi

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown insists tonight's Champions League result against PSG won't be decisive in the qualification battle. Brown expects Lionel Messi to see action for PSG. He told BBC Sport: "We were at the stadium yesterday, the pitch looked perfect. It is the setting for a wonderful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Watching Man City? Messi flying in PSG training

Lionel Messi joins full-scale PSG training ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City. Messi took part in training with PSG on Monday ahead of tonight's clash with Pep Guardiola's City at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine has been missing due to a knee strain, though showed no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: PSG? It's just exciting

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez says he's excited ahead of their Champions League clash at PSG. Mahrez says the players are buzzing going into the game. He said today: "PSG has a very very good team. They have more or less the same team as last season and added Messi and a few other players like Wijnaldum and they are stronger this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG vs Man City: Five things we learned as Lionel Messi seals Champions League win

Messi still MessiAs if there was any doubt. Lionel Messi may have taken his time finding his feet at PSG but they dazzled here with a stunning first goal for the club. In truth he had been a peripheral figure for much of the game, with occasional glimpses of guile when picking the ball up in midfield but offering little goal threat and even less defensive cover for his right-back, Achraf Hakimi.But all of that was forgotten in a blur of movement as he dribbled in from the left and played a quick one-two with Kylian Mbappe before curling a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

