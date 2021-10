Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s future looks bright after several academy players impressed in Tuesday night’s 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe. Guardiola handed six teenagers their debuts on the night, while 19-year-old Cole Palmer added the final flourish with a fine goal late on against a tiring Wycombe backline.City started with four 18-year-olds – CJ Egan-Riley, Finley Burns, Luke Mbete, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand – in defence, while Romeo Lavia, 17, played the defensive midfield role. Jason McAtee, also 18, came off the bench to make his debut in the second half.None of them looked out of place as they...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO