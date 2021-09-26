CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'M BACK! Charly Musonda thrilled with Chelsea playing return

By Paul Vegas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharly Musonda was delighted after a successful playing return with Chelsea U23 yesterday. The midfielder played 61 minutes in the Premier League 2 victory over Liverpool. "Back on the field for the first time in over two years," Musonda wrote online. “I am proud of this achievement after several years of rehabilitation. It was exhausting - both physically and mentally - getting back to where I am now.

