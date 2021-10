Former Sporting Kansas City defender, Winston Reid, is on the look for a new club. Yesterday, Reid and West Ham agreed to mutually end his contract with the club. Reid has two years left on the six year deal he signed with West Ham in 2017 but had his career derailed by injury. He spent the 2020 season on loan with Sporting as he attempted to work his way back from a knee injury. Reid appeared in 10 league games for KC and another two in the playoffs, scoring one goal for the club. At the end of the season though KC did not exercise a purchase option on Reid’s contract but did express an interest in him returning.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO