What to know before Cal plays Washington for 100th time

By Jeff Faraudo
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecords: Cal 1-2 overall, 0-0 in the Pac-12; Washington 1-2, 0-0 Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium, Seattle. Series history: This is the 100th meeting between the programs in a series that began in 1904 with a 6-6 tie. Cal has won three of the past five meetings, including two in a row. The Bears won 20-19 at Seattle in 2019 in a game that was delayed nearly 3 hours by a lightning storm and did not end until 1:23 a.m.

#Sacramento State#Ap Top 25#American Football#Washington Records#Cal 1 2#Seattle Tv#Kgo#Fbs#Fcs#Tcu#Uw#Ap#Arkansas State#Pac 12 North
