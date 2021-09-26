Essar Oil in talks to extend January UK VAT payment deadline

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...

