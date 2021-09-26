When Duff McKagan Paid Tribute to Johnny Thunders on ‘So Fine’

By his own admission, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan arrived at the punk movement just a step or two after its late-'70s explosion. McKagan began to tune in as a young teen in late 1978 to the Sex Pistols, the Vibrators, the Clash, Generation X, U.K. Subs and others, under the guidance of older friends and record shop owners. At that point, however, he found it somewhat difficult to understand some of the Anglo-specific grievances (often economic or political) that leading British punk bands of the era focused on.