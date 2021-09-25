Foggy Sunday morning, high temps reaching lower 80s

As a weak surface low exits the area, the opportunity for some spotty showers return in the forecast for Sunday. Although rain percentages are low, sitting at around 30%, the opportunity for a brief and light passing shower is possible as we move through the early to late afternoon hours of Sunday. The confidence in shower activity will drop through the day as areas start to see a return to sun by the late afternoon. Areas east of I-35, mainly Olmsted county, and east towards the Mississippi will see the chances for shower activity through the day as the the system departs.

