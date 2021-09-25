CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foggy Sunday morning, high temps reaching lower 80s

By Abigail Degler
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning, Tennessee Valley! We are tracking areas of patchy fog, but conditions will clear up in the next several hours. Overall, your Sunday is looking pleasant with more sunshine and high temps reaching the lower 80s. The work week will start off with some patchy fog and mild Monday morning lows in the middle 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm high temperatures in the middle 80s.

