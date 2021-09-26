CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essar Oil in talks to extend January UK VAT payment deadline

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Essar Oil UK, the operator of Britain’s Stanlow oil refinery, is in talks with UK authorities over extending a January deadline to repay hundreds of millions of pounds in deferred taxes, the company said on Sunday. Essar Oil said it still needed to pay 223 million pounds ($305...

