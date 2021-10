I expect Dalvin Cook to play against the Seahawks on Sunday. His ankle injury doesn’t sound too serious. As expected, Cook hasn’t been practicing this week. Leave him to rest and roll him out on Sunday seems to be what they have in mind. Judging by comments from head coach Mike Zimmer, the injury would need to be serious for them to consider leaving out the lynchpin of this offense.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO