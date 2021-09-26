CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Position matchups, game prediction for Sunday Night Football

By Dalton Miller
profootballnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers face off against the NFC West divisional favorite San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. While the Aaron Rodgers/Bay Area connection will surely be brought up (as it always seems to be when these two teams play one another), we’re more interested in seeing who wins this game. However, the more important takeaways from this game might be whether the Packers can improve and if the 49ers are for real.

