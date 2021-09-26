CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota is the Only State with an Official Photo, and It’s a Famous One

Many people recognize the iconic photo of an old man praying over his meal, but few know the story behind it. Turns out, the photo has its origins right here in Minnesota!. In 1918 a traveling salesman named Charles Wilden visited the small mining town of Bovey, Minnesota. While there, he stepped into the studio of local photographer Eric Enstrom. Noting the kindness in Wilden's face, Enstrom asked the salesman to pose for a photo. As story goes, Enstrom placed Wilden at a table, asked him to fold his hands and bow his head and arranged household items including a book, a pair of spectacles, a loaf of bread, a knife, and a bowl of soup around him. He called the photo "Grace."

