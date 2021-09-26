CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Master & Dynamic x Automobili Lamborghini MW65 ANC headphones have a sports car design

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Show your love for music and sports cars with the Master & Dynamic x Automobili Lamborghini MW65 ANC headphones. These premium headphones boast a design inspired by the iconic Italian super sports cars. What’s more, the MW65 ANC Wireless headphones feature lightweight anodized aluminum and high-quality leather for true comfort. Also, they provide two ANC modes for precise sound anywhere, and the 40 mm Beryllium Drivers produce rich sound. Meanwhile, the dual microphones filter out unwanted noise for crystal-clear phone calls. Moreover, with up to 24 hours of battery life, a 65+ foot range, and Google Assistant compatibility, these headphones are convenient to own. Plus, you’ll love the custom Lamborghini-inspired colors and materials, including sapphire glass, Italian acetate, stainless steel, and more. Finally, a 3.5 mm cable and flight adapter provide extended playtime during travel.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Faux Leather ANC Earphones

Marshall unveiled two new earphone styles featuring faux leather in an unmistakable black finish. Complete with Marshall's branding, the two new TWS models come with branded monogram cases. The Marshall Minor III and the Marshall Motif A.N.C. boast diamond knurled patterns on their stems, reminiscent of the texture seen on audio cables and jacks.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Save Big on the SuperEQ S1 ANC Headphones

A great pair of headphones will find a way to balance the importance of comfort and sound quality. Having a pair of headphones that you can wear for hours on end while enjoying a very effective ANC feature can be fantastic. This is something that the SuperEQ S1 does particularly well.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds have ANC and Transparent Hearing for versatility

Listen to your music just the way you want to with the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds. These earbuds have both Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing so that you can focus while you study or safely cross the street. What’s more, they offer incredible sound thanks to the TrueResponse transducer. Meanwhile, the ergonomic design comes with ear adapters in four sizes. That way, you can find your perfect fit. Even better, you won’t have to worry about your battery, because these earbuds play for 8 hours on a full charge and an extra 16 hours with the case. Then, the customizable touch controls allow you to manage calls and access Siri and Google. Additionally, you can jam out to your favorite tunes with the Bass Boost in the Smart Control app. Finally, you can even wear these music accessories in the rain thanks to the IPX4 splash resistance.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Design#Sports Cars#Wireless Headphones#The Master Dynamic#Italian#Lamborghini
TrendHunter.com

Accessible ANC Earbuds

The Elevoc Clear noise canceling earbuds are an accessible audio solution for users looking for some of the latest mobile technology that doesn't come at a premium price point. The earbuds are outfitted with a total of six microphones along with voice accelerometers to provide hybrid active noise cancelation (ANC), while also supporting more than 8,000 communication apps. The slender earbuds offer six-hours of use per charge and will provide an additional 24-hours with the accompanying charging case for a total of 30-hours of total use.
ELECTRONICS
Carscoops

VW Wanted ID.LIFE Concept To Have A Timeless Design

Volkswagen had a very busy week at the Munich Motor Show earlier this month and that included it unveiling the all-electric ID.LIFE, a concept previewing a new entry-level EV from the brand. Whereas most other ID-badged models all have very similar styling, the ID.LIFE was presented with a more unique...
CARS
TechRadar

Quick – the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones have hit their lowest price

The best headphones you can buy in 2021 have just hit their lowest ever price in the UK – and you'll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on them. Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones from £249.99 to just £201.99, saving you £48 on the noise-cancelLing cans. That discount is even better when you compare it to the launch price of WH-1000XM4, which came in at £349 when they were released in August last year. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WH-1000XM4 prices in your region.)
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Legit Reviews

Lotus LEVA EV Sports Car Platform Revealed

Lotus has revealed its new sports car platform that will support future EVs. The platform is called LEVA and supports different layouts. The reveal marks the world premiere of the lightweight EV structure. Lotus has always been about lightweight and handing over power, and it says the LEVA platform rear...
CARS
Pistonheads

Aura concept previews EV sports car future

There are certain cars that will be perfectly suited to electrification; imagine the serenity of a Bentley EV that can do 500 miles to a charge. It would be hard to think of a better GT. But smaller, lighter, more exciting cars stand to lose a lot without their combustion engines. Don't be too despondent just yet, however, as a new British concept aims to show off the viability of a battery powered sports car.
MUSIC
gsmarena.com

Leakster: OnePlus Buds Z2 will have ANC, improved battery life

OnePlus is expected to unveil the sequel to the Buds Z next month. We saw OnePlus Buds Z2 renders a couple of weeks ago, now leakster Max J. offers some details on what is on the inside in his usual creative way. The image below contains some salient specs. And...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Custom Tuning ANC Headphones

The Philips Fidelio L3 headphones active noise canceling headphones are a premium audio accessory for avid users seeking out a way to enjoy their favorite music and content in an immersive manner. The headphones connect seamlessly in a wireless manner to your choice of device thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, while...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

IKEA SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger adds a cord-free charging hotspot beneath your desk

Seamlessly charge your devices at home or in the office with the IKEA SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger. This unique charger connects underneath your desk to provide a cord-free charging hotspot for your smartphone. Simply mount the IKEA SJÖMÄRKE beneath your furniture and place your phone on your desk to power your battery. It’s great for quick charging and to minimize clutter in your workspace. Moreover, this wireless charger works through all materials that are ⅜–⅞ inches thick, except metal. Sporting a 6-foot cable, it gives you plenty of flexibility to place it underneath surfaces without any restrictions. Furthermore, it’s easy to mount: simply use the included double-sided adhesive tape for a secure finish. Additionally, you can mount it with screws or other hardware for a permanent attachment. Overall, it provides effortless charging without requiring any complicated setup.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Razer’s Kaira X Is A Pair Of Affordable Gaming Headphones

Usually whenever a company markets a product as being for gamers, there is usually a premium attached to it. However, if you want to game but don’t want to pay the gamer tax but still want some of the functionality of gaming headsets, then you might be interested in checking out Razer’s new Kaira X series of headsets.
ELECTRONICS
insideevs.com

Porsche's Next Electric Sports Car Will Be The 718

Porsche is developing another electric sports car, and according to a Car and Driver report, it will bear the 718 nameplate. As for the 911, Porsche has no plans to make it electric or hybrid. That model will burn gas well into the 2030s. The 718 will still be offered...
CARS
mobilesyrup.com

Ikea x Sonos table lamp gets new design and AirPlay 2

Sonos and Ikea are back again with a successor to the Symfonisk table lamp from 2019. The new version of the lamp features AirPlay 2 support, additional shade options and better sound quality. The new shades are more cylindrical than the original version, and there’s a transparent glass option with...
ELECTRONICS
luxurylaunches.com

From Lamborghinis to Porsches – These are some of the most expensive cars people have sold on Motorway, the UK’s leading used car marketplace

Selling your car is never an easy task, but it can be even more of a struggle when you’re looking for an experienced buyer for a luxury car. That’s where Motorway can help. This innovative online car-selling brand makes it simple and easy to connect with verified dealers all over the country. Over 3,000+ dealers get the chance to make an offer on your car, and you’ll be present with the highest one. Even better than having all these car-buying experts in one place? Using the site is completely free, and that includes car collection from your home.
BUYING CARS
Gadget Flow

Amazon Halo View fitness band offers a bright AMOLED color display to see health metrics

Wear one smart gadget that gives you all the health information you need: the Amazon Halo View fitness band. Boasting a vibrant AMOLED color display, this activity tracker lets you see, at a glance, all your Halo health metrics. Moreover, you can track your workouts in real time. And you’ll love that it has seven days of battery life and a swimproof design with water resistance up to 50 meters. Available in three colors—Active Black, Lavender Dream, and Sage Green—the high-performance TPU sport band can handle it all. Additionally, you can choose to swap it out for a fabric, metal, or leather band if you prefer. You’ll want to use your Halo View watch with Halo Fitness. It’s a service that gives you studio-quality workouts led by industry experts. Overall, it lets you see real-time metrics like your live heart rate and heart rate intensity zone.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Lamborghini Spent 25,000 Hours Rebuilding the Original Countach Prototype. Now It’s up for Sale.

The original Lamborghini Countach is back 50 years after changing the course of automotive history. The Raging Bull’s in-house restoration team, Polo Storico, has just unveiled an inch-perfect recreation of the LP 500 prototype that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1971. And to make sure it got everything just right, the division spent over 25,000 hours faithfully recreating every single aspect of the car from the ground up. It’s difficult to overstate the Countach’s impact on the supercar world. With a wide stance and its signature angular wedge profile, Lamborghini’s “idea car” broke new ground in supercar design. To...
BUYING CARS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
373
Followers
2K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy