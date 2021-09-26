Master & Dynamic x Automobili Lamborghini MW65 ANC headphones have a sports car design

Listen to your music just the way you want to with the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds. These earbuds have both Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing so that you can focus while you study or safely cross the street. What’s more, they offer incredible sound thanks to the TrueResponse transducer. Meanwhile, the ergonomic design comes with ear adapters in four sizes. That way, you can find your perfect fit. Even better, you won’t have to worry about your battery, because these earbuds play for 8 hours on a full charge and an extra 16 hours with the case. Then, the customizable touch controls allow you to manage calls and access Siri and Google. Additionally, you can jam out to your favorite tunes with the Bass Boost in the Smart Control app. Finally, you can even wear these music accessories in the rain thanks to the IPX4 splash resistance.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO