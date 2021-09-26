CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall Stanmore II Voice smart speaker has voice control even when the music’s loud

Control your speaker with your voice when you have the Marshall Stanmore II Voice smart speaker. This sleek gadget comes in two styles, one with Amazon Alexa and the other with Google Assistant. Both offer hands-free control, allowing you to adjust your music while you cook dinner or type away at the computer. What’s more, with the far-field voice recognition, Alexa can still hear you even if you’re across the room and the music is loud. And, of course, it works with your smart home. Use the Action II Voice to manage Alexa or Google Assistant interfaces on your TV, lights, thermostats, and more. Furthermore, this speaker provides endless possibilities for listening from popular streaming services. Additionally, you can build a multiroom sound system on enabled devices, playing different music in each room or filling the house with the same song.

