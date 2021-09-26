Marshall Stanmore II Voice smart speaker has voice control even when the music’s loud

Deal with misplacing things more often than you’d like? Then use the FIXED Sense smart multifunctional tracker to protect your belongings with the adjustable sensitivity motion sensor. And you can set safe zones using GPS or Wi-Fi. Moreover, it helps you find things by displaying their current and last logged locations. You can also set safe zones and night mode as well as analyze with temperature and humidity updates. Furthermore, you can even get a weekly temperature and humidity report! Compatible with the Apple Find My network, the FIXED Sense keeps you in control. Finally, with programmable buttons, the sensor works with an app where you set it to trigger various things via Bluetooth for combinations of presses. For example, you can choose that two right-clicks opens a garage and one right-click closes it. The combinations are infinite, depending on how many you set and how many things you connect!

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO