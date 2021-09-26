Brincks Exterior Sports Report: Carroll Swimming 3rd At Des Moines Lincoln

Carroll won three individual events and a relay to finish third on Saturday in Des Moines. The Tigers swum well without Jenna Currier, who wasn’t available for the meet. Carroll still one the 200 Free Relay, along with the 200 IM, 500 Free and the 100 Breast. They collected 305 points to finish behind Indianola and host school Des Moines Lincoln. Carroll finished with seven events in the top five including two of the three relays.