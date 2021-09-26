CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brincks Exterior Sports Report: Carroll goes 3-3 At Nevada Tournament on Saturday

By Jeff Blankman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll finished the day 3-3 in matches and 7-7 in sets as they went 2-1 in pool play with a sweep of Iowa Falls Alden and a 2-1 win over Dallas Center Grimes and a three set loss to Lake Mills. The Tigers dominated their match with Iowa Falls Alden giving up just 19 points total. The other two matches were reverse of each other. Carroll won a tight first set over Lake Mills before dropping the next two. They dropped the first set to Dallas Center Grimes by two before winning the next two sets both by two including a 16-14 win in the third set. Carroll finished 1-2 in their next round. They topped Harlan in a pair of close sets, then lost 2-0 to both Glenwood and Nevada. They had a close first set against Glenwood and a good second set against Nevada. Carroll has played in three tournaments this season and finished 500 in all three going 10-10 in those matches.

