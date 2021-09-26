CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials determine cause of Mississippi highway collapse that killed 2, injured 9; ready to begin repairs

By Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwB9h_0c8TUur900

Mississippi will soon start rebuilding a section of highway that collapsed during torrential rainfall brought by Hurricane Ida, the head of the state Department of Transportation says.

Two people were killed and nine were injured Aug. 30 as seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into a deep pit that opened up on the dark, rural stretch of Mississippi Highway 26 near Lucedale. One of the injured people died in a hospital Sept. 11.

Department of Transportation Director Brad White told legislative budget writers Friday that the department has completed a geotechnical review and will choose a company early next month to repair the damage for about $1.2 million.

He said the highway could reopen in about 45 days.

White said the area had already received more than double its average annual rainfall before the hurricane, and then Ida dumped more than 12 inches of rain in less than one day. The stretch of highway is on a hillside, and White said the deluge blew out a pipe that ran under the roadbed.

“I don’t know of any preventative maintenance that could’ve been done prior to the storm,” White said.

DeeDee?Love❤
5d ago

Patch this patch that fill this hole fill that hole what else will it take for our city officials to take these issues seriously Mississippi roads are in bad conditions I am really afraid more roads will collapse and not to mention the lawsuits that will come if this keeps happening knowing our infrastructures need attention global warming is real it will get worse people becareful when driving on these raggedy Roads in Mississippi don't think this can't happen again it can and it will if the problems with our roads are not taking care of

Guest
4d ago

They need to do a lot of work on that highway I travel it everyday and there are a lot more areas that are washing out there is no shoulder on the road it needs work on the entire road

Jackson, MS
