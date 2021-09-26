CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Beware drivers: Rise in population allows city to run radar again on Mississippi highway

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
Motorists on U.S. Highway 90 in Mississippi are being urged to stick to the speed limit, especially in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Board of Alderman voted Tuesday to allow police to run radar along the road — something they haven’t been able to do since 2010, WLOX-TV reported.

According to Mississippi law, police are not permitted to use any type of radar speed equipment in any city with a population under 15,000 according to the latest federal census. In 2010, the population of Long Beach fell to 14,832. However, in the 10 years since, it has risen to just over 16,000.

Police Chief Billy Seal said the department’s main concern is safety. He said over the years, there have been numerous accidents on Highway 90, some fatal, where speed was a primary factor. Seal is hopeful that running radar again will reduce speeding and keep people safe.

Annie Horton
5d ago

Good, Because they be driving like fools, This is long over due EVERYBODY is doing their own thing on these interstates, racing, speeding and passing illegally 💯

Magnolia State Live

Supreme Court upholds sentence for Mississippi man convicted for dogfighting. His case changed animal laws in state.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Mississippi affirmed a 9-year sentence for an Adams County man who was convicted of three felonious counts of dogfighting. Tommie Queen stood trial for nine counts of dogfighting and was found guilty of three of the nine counts in November 2019. District 6-2 Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Queen to what was the maximum penalty at the time, three years for each of the three counts.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi child recovering after being shot at school

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after surgery Friday for a gunshot wound suffered a day earlier at his elementary school in Mississippi. According to a statement from the Newton Municipal School District, the gun discharged in the backpack of a student at Newton Elementary School. The bullet hit the child in the leg. He was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, where he underwent surgery.
Magnolia State Live

Missing Mississippi man’s body discovered when searcher spots chrome shining in kudzu

A Warren County man who was reported missing on Sunday apparently died in a motorcycle wreck. His body and his motorcycle was found in kudzu covering the side of a roadway. According to information from the Vicksburg Police Department, Steven Strong, 66, was northbound on North Washington Street when the wreck occurred sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the accident report, Strong went in one direction and the motorcycle in another.
Magnolia State Live

Reports of blue tongue deer disease in Mississippi on rise

Mississippi wildlife officials said Wednesday they’ve received an increasing number of reports of sick or deceased deer over the past few weeks. Biologists with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks suspect the state may be amid an outbreak of Hemorrhagic Disease also known as blue-tongue. Dr. Bronson Strickland, a wildlife specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension, said hemorrhagic disease is caused by a virus and is transmitted from deer to deer by midges or gnats.
Magnolia State Live

Federal contract call center workers win $15 per hour wage in Mississippi, union says

Federal contract workers at call centers in nine states, including Mississippi, won pay increases that bring the minimum wage for all of its workers above $15 per hour. The Communications Workers of America, in a news release Tuesday, said the wage increase comes after Maximus workers rallied for the company to immediately implement President Joe Biden’s executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour, which is set to go into effect next year.
Magnolia State Live

$500,000 bond called ‘grossly unreasonable’ for Mississippi street preachers arrested after calling woman a ‘Jezebel,’ waving Bible

Two Mississippi street preachers who were convicted of misdemeanor simple assault for calling a woman a “Jezebel” and waving a Bible in a man’s face were released from jail Wednesday after a judge found they were being held under “grossly unreasonable” bond. The $500,000 appearance bond for each preacher was...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi employment security agency getting new leader

The Mississippi governor has named a new leader for the agency that helps people search for jobs and administers unemployment benefits. Robin Stewart will become interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday. He chose Stewart to succeed Jackie Turner, whose last day as executive director is Thursday.
Magnolia State Live

