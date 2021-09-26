College Sports Weekly Recap
ACGC Graduates
Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Cross Country, UNI
-Next meet October 15th at Bradley
Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View
-Grand View beat Evangel 23-6.
Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College
-Northwestern beat Concordia 31-7. Kingery had two tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss.
Cale Billheimer, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson
-Next meet October 1st at Rock Island, Illinois
Clay Billheimer, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson
-Next meet October 1st at Rock Island, Illinois
Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson
-Next meet October 1st at Rock Island, Illinois
AHSTW Graduates
Morgan Holtz, Freshman, Soccer, Iowa Western
-IWCC lost to Indian Hills 3-1.
Chloe Falkena, Freshman, Cross Country, Minnesota State
-Next meet October 7th at St. Cloud
Joey Goins, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Simpson
-Simpson lost to Central 84-16.
Drake Partridge, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Morningside
-Out for the season with an injury
Ryann Portch, Sophomore, Cross Country, Hawkeye Community College
-Next meet October 8th in Mason City.
Atlantic Graduates
Bradley Dennis, Sophomore, Cross Country, Iowa Western
-Next meet October 1st in North Sioux City, SD.
Brooke Newell, Junior, Golf, Missouri State
-Next meet at Mizzou (Johnie Imes Invite) September 27th-29th
Zade Niklasen, Junior, Defensive Back, Dordt
-Dordt beat Doane 27-7. Niklasen made 4 tackles.
Matthew Gearheart, Junior, Golf, Grand View
-Next meet is the Waldorf Invitational on September 27th
Garrett Reynolds, Freshman, St. Ambrose
-St. Ambrose had a bye week and will face Trinity International University October 2nd.
Cael Pulido, Freshman, Linebacker, Graceland
-Graceland lost 62-7 against Benedictine.
Grant Sturm, Freshman, Defensive Back, Simpson
-Simpson lost to Central 84-16.
Noah Bruckner, Senior, Running Back, Simpson
-Simpson lost to Central 84-16.
Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Cross Country, Iowa Central Community College
-Next meet October 2nd in Waverly
Bodie Johnson, Freshman, Linebacker, Northwestern College
-Northwestern beat Concordia 31-7.
Jalen Petersen, Junior, Cross Country, Grand View
-Placed 20th out of 94 runners in a time of 27:26 at the Viking Invitational. Grand View won the meet as a team.
Jaxson Eden, Senior, Cross Country, Grand View
-Placed 40th at Grand View’s home meet in a time of 28:56.
Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View
-Placed 12th at the NWIT College AM with a six over par 221 (72-76-74).
Audubon Graduates
Josh Lange, Senior, Wide Receiver, Buena Vista
-Buena Vista beat Luther 32-14.
Luke Mosinski, Sophomore, Linebacker, Coe
-Coe lost to Wartburg 28-7.
Lane Lawson, Junior, Linebacker/Defensive Back, Coe
-Coe lost to Wartburg 28-7.
CAM Graduates
Isaac Bower, Junior, Linebacker, Morningside
-Next game October 2nd vs Midland
Griswold Graduates
Evan Kelly, Sophomore, Running Back, Central
-Central beat Simpson 84-16.
Derek Mueller, Sophomore, SB, Central
-Central beat Simpson 84-16. Mueller made one tackle.
Lane Mueller, Freshman, Wide Receiver, Central
-Central beat Simpson 84-16.
Joanna Topham, Senior, Cross Country, Omaha
-Next meet October 1st at Mizzou
Nodaway Valley Graduates
Austin Wilson, Sophomore, Running Back, Dordt
-Dordt beat Doane 27-7.
Josh Baudler, Sophomore, Cross Country, SWCC
-Did not compete at Viking Invite (Grand View). Next meet October 8th at NIACC.
Shane Breheny, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson
-Next meet October 1st at Rock Island, Illinois
Riverside Graduates
Drake Woods, Freshman, Iowa Western
-IWCC beat Iowa Central 37-14.
Eddie Vlcek, Freshman, Iowa Western
-IWCC beat Iowa Central 37-14.
Who are we missing? Please e-mail ksomnews@mchsi.com
