College Sports Weekly Recap

ACGC Graduates

Kate Crawford, Sophomore, Cross Country, UNI

-Next meet October 15th at Bradley

Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View

-Grand View beat Evangel 23-6.

Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College

-Northwestern beat Concordia 31-7. Kingery had two tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Cale Billheimer, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson

-Next meet October 1st at Rock Island, Illinois

Clay Billheimer, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson

-Next meet October 1st at Rock Island, Illinois

Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson

-Next meet October 1st at Rock Island, Illinois

AHSTW Graduates

Morgan Holtz, Freshman, Soccer, Iowa Western

-IWCC lost to Indian Hills 3-1.

Chloe Falkena, Freshman, Cross Country, Minnesota State

-Next meet October 7th at St. Cloud

Joey Goins, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Simpson

-Simpson lost to Central 84-16.

Drake Partridge, Sophomore, Wide Receiver, Morningside

-Out for the season with an injury

Ryann Portch, Sophomore, Cross Country, Hawkeye Community College

-Next meet October 8th in Mason City.

Atlantic Graduates

Bradley Dennis, Sophomore, Cross Country, Iowa Western

-Next meet October 1st in North Sioux City, SD.

Brooke Newell, Junior, Golf, Missouri State

-Next meet at Mizzou (Johnie Imes Invite) September 27th-29th

Zade Niklasen, Junior, Defensive Back, Dordt

-Dordt beat Doane 27-7. Niklasen made 4 tackles.

Matthew Gearheart, Junior, Golf, Grand View

-Next meet is the Waldorf Invitational on September 27th

Garrett Reynolds, Freshman, St. Ambrose

-St. Ambrose had a bye week and will face Trinity International University October 2nd.

Cael Pulido, Freshman, Linebacker, Graceland

-Graceland lost 62-7 against Benedictine.

Grant Sturm, Freshman, Defensive Back, Simpson

-Simpson lost to Central 84-16.

Noah Bruckner, Senior, Running Back, Simpson

-Simpson lost to Central 84-16.

Taylor McCreedy, Freshman, Cross Country, Iowa Central Community College

-Next meet October 2nd in Waverly

Bodie Johnson, Freshman, Linebacker, Northwestern College

-Northwestern beat Concordia 31-7.

Jalen Petersen, Junior, Cross Country, Grand View

-Placed 20th out of 94 runners in a time of 27:26 at the Viking Invitational. Grand View won the meet as a team.

Jaxson Eden, Senior, Cross Country, Grand View

-Placed 40th at Grand View’s home meet in a time of 28:56.

Ben Renaud, Senior, Golf, Grand View

-Placed 12th at the NWIT College AM with a six over par 221 (72-76-74).

Audubon Graduates

Josh Lange, Senior, Wide Receiver, Buena Vista

-Buena Vista beat Luther 32-14.

Luke Mosinski, Sophomore, Linebacker, Coe

-Coe lost to Wartburg 28-7.

Lane Lawson, Junior, Linebacker/Defensive Back, Coe

-Coe lost to Wartburg 28-7.

CAM Graduates

Isaac Bower, Junior, Linebacker, Morningside

-Next game October 2nd vs Midland

Griswold Graduates

Evan Kelly, Sophomore, Running Back, Central

-Central beat Simpson 84-16.

Derek Mueller, Sophomore, SB, Central

-Central beat Simpson 84-16. Mueller made one tackle.

Lane Mueller, Freshman, Wide Receiver, Central

-Central beat Simpson 84-16.

Joanna Topham, Senior, Cross Country, Omaha

-Next meet October 1st at Mizzou

Nodaway Valley Graduates

Austin Wilson, Sophomore, Running Back, Dordt

-Dordt beat Doane 27-7.

Josh Baudler, Sophomore, Cross Country, SWCC

-Did not compete at Viking Invite (Grand View). Next meet October 8th at NIACC.

Shane Breheny, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson

-Next meet October 1st at Rock Island, Illinois

Riverside Graduates

Drake Woods, Freshman, Iowa Western

-IWCC beat Iowa Central 37-14.

Eddie Vlcek, Freshman, Iowa Western

-IWCC beat Iowa Central 37-14.

