Dancing with the Stars is only days away from returning for its milestone 30th season on ABC, and the new cast of celebrities is already sparking debate. Olivia Jade, daughter of former Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, is one of the stars who will be dancing, but there are some who doubt that she should appear on the show. Jade is arguably best known for being caught up in the college admissions scandal that resulted in both Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli going to prison, so does she belong on the same stage as Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, and JoJo Siwa? DWTS host Tyra Banks has thoughts.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO