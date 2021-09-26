CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky company ‘clones’ people’s pets as stuffed animals

By benhillyer
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMMNa_0c8TNTtl00

Hershey had been dead for more than 12 years when the small, plush likeness of her finally arrived at the Wardrip home.

As Amber Wardrip handed her husband the “cloned” boxer, it felt like giving him a piece of his beloved pet back. The purchase was goofy and emotional all at the same time, she told me, but it looked “exactly, exactly” like their dog.

And albeit a bit odd, the company that made Hershey and so many other clones like her started right here in Louisville.

When Wardrip gathered some old snapshots of Hershey and ordered her first Cuddle Clone online eight years ago, the Louisville woman had no idea the business originated through an entrepreneurship program at the University of Louisville. Business partners Adam Greene and Jennifer Williams don’t have a retail storefront, or really, any reason to advertise that their own little doggie heaven operates out of an office off Baxter Avenue in the Original Highlands.

But for more than a decade, the two U of L graduates have been growing their business while simultaneously helping families like the Wardrips grieve as Fidos and Fluffies cross over the proverbial Rainbow Bridge.

Their goal is simple. They custom make stuffed animals thatlook exactly like pets.

Wardrip’s family has three clones — Hershey, Mac a Boy and Shady. They live in a small corner in her basement. Shady just recently joined the bunch about two weeks ago, and Wardrip’s 19-year-old daughter has slept with the plush animal every night since its arrival. That recent loss has been hard on the family. Having the clones around reminds everyone in the house these animals were an important part of the family, Wardrip told me when we spoke on the phone.

Plenty of Greene’s customers feel that way.

Just outside his door at the Cuddle Clones office in the Highlands, Greene and Williams keep an impressive collection of “thank you” notes from customers, and they arrive for a variety of reasons.

Comments / 8

jay babe
6d ago

that's Awesome and a bit twisted.I think I would do this myself but I think folks don't understand what oetd mean to us lovers of animals😭❤💙💙💙.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bluegrass Live

Another Kentucky teacher dies of COVID-19; she was only 29 years old

Eastern Kentucky teacher dies after battling COVID-19 A 29-year-old eastern Kentucky teacher known as a role model for her students has died after battling COVID-19, the district’s superintendent said Wednesday. Joannie Bartley, a middle school math teacher in the Jenkins Independent district, died Monday at Pikeville Medical Center. Superintendent Damian...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

‘Alabama Pickers’ husband and wife YouTubers both die of COVID, after touting anti-vaccine beliefs

An Alabama husband and wife duo that were popular YouTubers and had expressed anti-vaccine views have both died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, family members reported. Tristan and Dusty Graham of Huntsville were popular YouTubers known as the “Alabama Pickers,” a reference to the popular “American Pickers” television series. The Grahams posted videos about making a living through buying and selling items on eBay.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky pet shop called ‘house of horrors’ after owner charged with animal cruelty

Police and members of an animal rescue group have removed 150 neglected animals from a pet shop in southern Kentucky. Local authorities in Pulaski County, including the Burnside Police Department, served a search warrant on the pet shop, Tim’s Reptiles and Exotics on Wednesday morning. A media release from the Humane Society of the United States said dozens of “snakes, lizards, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils and fish were found living in filthy, poor conditions.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
858
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy