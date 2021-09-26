Kentucky company ‘clones’ people’s pets as stuffed animals

Hershey had been dead for more than 12 years when the small, plush likeness of her finally arrived at the Wardrip home.

As Amber Wardrip handed her husband the “cloned” boxer, it felt like giving him a piece of his beloved pet back. The purchase was goofy and emotional all at the same time, she told me, but it looked “exactly, exactly” like their dog.

And albeit a bit odd, the company that made Hershey and so many other clones like her started right here in Louisville.

When Wardrip gathered some old snapshots of Hershey and ordered her first Cuddle Clone online eight years ago, the Louisville woman had no idea the business originated through an entrepreneurship program at the University of Louisville. Business partners Adam Greene and Jennifer Williams don’t have a retail storefront, or really, any reason to advertise that their own little doggie heaven operates out of an office off Baxter Avenue in the Original Highlands.

But for more than a decade, the two U of L graduates have been growing their business while simultaneously helping families like the Wardrips grieve as Fidos and Fluffies cross over the proverbial Rainbow Bridge.

Their goal is simple. They custom make stuffed animals thatlook exactly like pets.

Wardrip’s family has three clones — Hershey, Mac a Boy and Shady. They live in a small corner in her basement. Shady just recently joined the bunch about two weeks ago, and Wardrip’s 19-year-old daughter has slept with the plush animal every night since its arrival. That recent loss has been hard on the family. Having the clones around reminds everyone in the house these animals were an important part of the family, Wardrip told me when we spoke on the phone.

Plenty of Greene’s customers feel that way.

Just outside his door at the Cuddle Clones office in the Highlands, Greene and Williams keep an impressive collection of “thank you” notes from customers, and they arrive for a variety of reasons.