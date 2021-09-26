CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff takeaways: What we've learned so far, and what's to come

By Heather Dinich
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember was full of surprises, opening the door for unheralded teams like Arkansas, Iowa and Michigan, while slamming it shut on perennial power Clemson. The first of six College Football Playoff rankings isn't revealed until Nov. 2, following an October packed with conference games that will start to reveal which teams' playoff aspirations are legitimate. There are a handful of teams, like Notre Dame and Oklahoma, that don't look like top-four material, but also might not need to finish the season undefeated.

The Spun

Look: Fan Going Viral For What She Did During Wisconsin-Michigan Game

Wisconsin fans weren’t happy with the Badgers’ performance against Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin’s offense somehow reached a whole new level of prehistoric versus the Wolverines. Quarterback Graham Mertz was ineffective. The Badgers’ running game never got going. Oh, and did we mention their offense is in the stone age?
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Walton Tribune

Johnson: What I’ve observed so far this season

We thought things were back to normal when we kicked off the 2021 high school football season a month ago. But Monroe Area’s recent COVID-19 complications reminds us the pandemic still lingers. Fortunately, the Hurricanes are healthy. But last week’s regularly scheduled opponent, Clarkston, bailed out for the third straight...
MONROE, GA
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room

The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
CLEMSON, SC
