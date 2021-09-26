CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma’s airport reopens although flights cancelled as island’s volcano eruption continues

Cover picture for the articleLA PALMA (Reuters) – The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened on Sunday but flights remained cancelled as the volcano continued to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area a week after it erupted. Reuters drone footage showed a rapid river of red hot...

