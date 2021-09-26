La Palma’s airport reopens although flights cancelled as island’s volcano eruption continues

Thousands of people have been evacuated, homes have been destroyed by lava and flights have been cancelled after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday.The lava continued to flow on Monday in two streams through a mostly unpopulated area and is heading towards the sea.Authorities have already evacuated about 5,000 people from villages and the 15-meter high lava flow has already swallowed 20 houses in the village of El Paso and sections of roads.Local airline Binter said today it cancelled four flights to and from the island of La Gomera, that neighbours La Palma, due to the eruption.Canary Islands government chief Angel Victor Torres told SER radio: “There will be considerable material damage,” he said. “We hope there won’t be any personal injuries.”Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived on the island today after canceling his trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

SPAIN ・ 12 DAYS AGO